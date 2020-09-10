Siakam had 12 points (5-19 FG, 0-5 3PT, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in Wednesday's double-overtime Game 6 win over Boston.

The Celtics have done well to stifle Siakam for most of the series, and that was the case again Wednesday. Siakam, who played a game-high 54 minutes, missed several key shots late in regulation and overtime and had some untimely turnovers down the stretch. Nonetheless, the Raptors found a way to force a Game 7, so expect Siakam to play a key role Friday night.