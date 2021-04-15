Siakam scored 20 points (7-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Spurs.

Siakam led the team in field-goal attempts, but shot inefficiently to hold down his scoring a bit. However, he delivered plenty of production across the board, notching at least six assists for the third consecutive game, aided by the absence of Kyle Lowry (rest) and Fred VanVleet (suspension). Though he's averaging only 0.7 blocks per game for the season, he's managed 1.5 across his last six contests.