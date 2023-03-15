Siakam ended Tuesday's 125-110 win over the Nuggets with 12 points (6-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes.

Siakam was held under 15 points for a second consecutive game Tuesday, but he saw an uptick in rebounds during the comfortable victory. The 28-year-old has maintained plenty of playing time in March but hasn't been as sharp on the scoreboard, averaging 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 38.3 minutes per game over six appearances this month.