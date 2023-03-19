Siakam finished Saturday's 122-107 win over the Timberwolves with 27 points (11-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes.
Siakam finished with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for a second consecutive contest. The dynamic forward hasn't missed a game since the end of November and appears to be getting hot for the stretch run. Across eight March appearances, Siakam is averaging 17.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 0.9 steals in 37.4 minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Approaches double-double Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Reaches 20-point mark•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Top scorer in near double-double•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Continues to shoot well from three•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Drops 29 points in win•