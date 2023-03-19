Siakam finished Saturday's 122-107 win over the Timberwolves with 27 points (11-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes.

Siakam finished with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for a second consecutive contest. The dynamic forward hasn't missed a game since the end of November and appears to be getting hot for the stretch run. Across eight March appearances, Siakam is averaging 17.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 0.9 steals in 37.4 minutes.