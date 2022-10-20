Siakam chipped in 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and three steals across 34 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 108-105 win over Cleveland.

The 28-year-old led the Raptors in scoring and rebounding on the night in a strong start to the campaign. Siakam could have had an even better line, but his teammates had trouble cashing in his passes. Expect his assist total to rise as the team's offense gets into a rhythm, especially after Siakam set a career high with 5.3 assists a game last season.