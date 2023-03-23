Siakam accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one block over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 loss to the Pacers.

It's the 21st double-double of the season for Siakam, but the first time he's produced 30 or more points in over a month. His March swoon has been a big factor in the Raptors threatening to slide out of the play-in tournament, and through 10 games on the month he's averaging 18.7 points, 8.3 boards, 5.7 assists, 1.0 threes and 0.9 steals.