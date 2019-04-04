Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Big double-double in win

Siakam scored a game-high 28 points (11-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 115-105 win over the Nets.

It's his 17th double-double of the season. Siakam was coming off his worst performance in months, scoring just six points Monday against the Magic, but the 25-year-old returned to peak form in this one. One of the favorites for this year's Most Improved Player Award, Siakam will have a few more games to put the finishing touches on his resume.