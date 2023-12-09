Siakam posted 25 points (11-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 119-116 loss to the Hornets.

Siakam shot 73.3 percent from the field while finishing second on the team in scoring and grabbing a handful of rebounds in a losing effort. Siakam has scored 25 or more points in six games this season, including in two straight outings. He has paired those performances with at least five rebounds on five occurrences.