Siakam finished with 31 points (15-25 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 127-116 victory over the Mavericks.

Siakam posted a season-high 31 points after scoring just eight in his previous outing. The star forward also recorded his first double-double of the season. However, Siakam continues to struggle with his three-point shot, as he is shooting 29.3 percent on 5.1 attempts across his first eight appearances in 2023-24.