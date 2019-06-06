Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Bounces back in Game 3 win
Siakam furnished 18 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and six assists across 39 minutes during the Raptors' 123-109 win over the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.
Siakam turned in a solid all-around performance and bounced back impressively from a 5-for-18 shooting effort in Game 2 on Sunday. The emerging forward has been a force on the glass throughout the first three games of the Finals, hauling in either eight or nine rebounds in each contest. While he's been prone to the occasional clunker on the scoreboard this postseason, Siakam remains an integral component of the Raptors' attack heading into a critical Game 4 showdown on Friday night.
