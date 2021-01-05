Siakam notched 22 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists and a block across 33 minutes in Monday's 126-114 loss against the Celtics.

Siakam fouled out in his previous appearance and had already missed a game due to punishment from the coaching staff, so he's been under scrutiny in the early going of the season. He bounced back admirably in this one, though, as he put up his best scoring effort of the season. He will try to build off this performance when the Raptors visit the Suns on Wednesday.