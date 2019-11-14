Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Bounces back with efficient outing
Siakam tallied 36 points (15-28 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 41 minutes Wednesday in the Raptors' 114-106 win over the Trail Blazers.
The Raptors' taxing schedule of late seemed to wear on Siakam, who put up a combined 35 points in Toronto's Sunday/Monday back-to-back set with the Los Angeles teams, but shot just 35.7 percent from the field while handling 40-plus minutes in both contests. Siakam's workload was heavy again Wednesday, but the day off beforehand seemed to be beneficial, as he responded nicely with an efficient outing from the field. With Kahwi Leonard now with the Clippers and Kyle Lowry (thumb) sidelined, Siakam has predictably seen his field-goal percentage fall this season while commanding more attention from the opposition, but his 49.1 percent mark is still quite useful.
