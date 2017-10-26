Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Career-best point total in loss

Siakam managed 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Warriors.

Siakam entered the starting five with both Jonas Valanciunas and Lucas Nogueira suffering from ankle injuries and he produced a career-best scoring total in the process. The second-year big man seemingly couldn't miss, even draining a pair of long distance shots. Siakam's tenure with the first unit should only last until Valanciunas' return to the lineup at most, as that development would shift Serge Ibaka back over to the starting power forward spot that Siakam occupied Wednesday.