Siakam notched 27 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Nets.

The 27-year-old sat out the past two games due to a combination of rest and inflammation in his left shoulder, but he didn't seem bothered and carried Toronto offensively -- he led the team in minutes played, points, rebounds, assists and steals. Siakam has now scored at least 20 points in seven of his last eight contests.