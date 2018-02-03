Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Chips in with 13 points
Siakam had 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Friday's 130-105 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Siakam saw additional playing time along with much of the bench, collecting 13 points along the way. He has shown some glimpses of what he can do this season when given the opportunity but seems to be relegated to a bench role behind both Jonas Valanciunas and Jakob Poeltl. Coach Dwane Casey can change his rotations with little notice and if this occurs, Siakam could hold some value. At this stage, however, he should remain unowned in most league formats.
