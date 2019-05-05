Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Cleared for Game 4
Siakam (calf) will be available for Sunday's Game 4 against the 76ers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Initially labeled as doubtful for the contest while managing the bruised right calf, Siakam was upgraded to questionable earlier Sunday, then received the green light to play after completing pregame warmups. It's unclear whether Siakam will fill his usual role as the team's starting power forward or have any restrictions with his playing time, however.
