Siakam (adductor) will be available for Monday's game against the Cavs, though he'll likely face an unspecified minutes restriction, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

While the minutes limit may put a short-term cap on Siakam's fantasy upside, his return to the lineup is a welcomed sight for managers who've been holding him in an IR spot for the last few weeks. Siakam last played on Nov. 4 at Dallas, so Monday's game will end a string of 10 consecutive absences. Prior to the injury, Siakam was off to a fantastic start, averaging 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.5 blocks/steals per game through nine appearances.