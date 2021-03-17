Siakam (COVID-19 protocols) has been cleared to return for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Siakam was cleared to take part in practice Tuesday, and he'll be one of four Raptors to rejoin the roster after missing the last six games due to COVID-19 protocols. Given that Siakam hasn't played since Feb. 24, he'll have a minutes restriction, but coach Nick Nurse did not set a particular number.