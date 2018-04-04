Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Collects 10 points off bench Tuesday
Siakam registered 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 112-106 loss to the Cavaliers.
Siakam has now scored in double-digits in four of his last five games as he has provided useful minutes for the Raptors off the bench. Serving as a backup to Serge Ibaka, Siakam will only serve in small portions, but he has shot efficiently when given the opportunity.
