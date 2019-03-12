Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Collects 15 points Monday

Siakam registered 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 126-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

Siakam had an off night Monday, albeit the whole team did, making his stat line one of the few worth talking about. Although he didn't contribute rebound numbers like the forward typically would Monday, he has established his floor as a scorer, proving that even on bad days shooting, he can fill up the points column.