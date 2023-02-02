Siakam fouled out of Wednesday's 131-128 loss to the Jazz after recording 21 points (9-22 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists over 39 minutes.

Siakam couldn't buy a bucket in the first quarter, going 0-of-6 from the field while adding four boards and two assists. He found his groove from the second quarter on, knocking down nine of 16 shots for 19 points over that stretch as the Raptors dropped their second straight game on the road. Siakam was one of three Toronto players to finish with double-digit rebounds on the night, and he trailed only Fred VanVleet for the team lead in assists with five. The power forward has now scored 20 or more points in eight of his last 10 games, though he did foul out of Wednesday's contest for the fifth time this season.