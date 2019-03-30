Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Coming off bench Saturday
Siakam will come off the bench Saturday against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Coach Nick Nurse, in the wake of some injuries, will opt to experiment with Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol both starting. That will result in Siakam coming off the bench for the first time since the third game of the season. It's not immediately clear if he'll see fewer minutes than usual.
