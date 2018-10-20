Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Coming off bench Saturday

Siakam is coming off the bench Saturday against the Wizards, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

With Kawhi Leonard (rest) out, coach Nick Nurse has opted to start Norman Powell and OG Anunoby, pushing Siakim to the bench to help with the second unit. Siakim is averaging 19.0 minutes through two games, but should surpass that Saturday.

