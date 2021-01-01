Siakam is coming off the bench for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Luca Rosano of Raps Report reports.
It's not clear why Siakam isn't in the starting five. He hasn't been deemed out. There's a chance it's disciplinary after he left the court early during Tuesday's loss to the 76ers.
