Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Considered day-to-day
Siakam is considered day-to-day after taking a hard fall on his back in Friday's loss to the Trail Blazers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Siakam finished the game with ten points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) and four boards in just 25 minutes. His limited minutes were due to the fall that injured his back. While the injury does not sound serious, his status for Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets is uncertain at the moment. With Jonas Valanciunas (finger) already sidelined, Greg Monroe could be in line for some more run should Siakam ultimately miss any time. Expect an update once the Raptors provide an update on the situation.
