Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Considered questionable
Siakam (groin) has been deemed questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Siakam has been sidelined with a groin strain since Dec. 18. He returned to practice Friday, and while his questionable designation for the team's upcoming game is an optimistic sign, coach Nick Nurse indicated it might be, "a bit ambitious." Even if he does not get the green light to play against the Spus it appears as though he is nearing a return.
