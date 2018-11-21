Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Continues strong season Tuesday

Siakam posted 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 93-91 win over the Magic.

Siakam continues to be a new prize for the Raptors, as his breakout year in the starting lineup continued Tuesday night. He has reached double-digit points in 13 consecutive contests, averaging 7.5 rebounds over that span. Even with Jonas Valanciunas receding to a bench role and minimal minutes, he hasn't been a threat to Siakam's playing time so far.