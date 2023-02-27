Siakam chipped in 25 points (10-24 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 118-93 loss to the Cavaliers.

Siakam has been a scoring machine for the Raptors, as he has at least 25 points in seven straight games. His three-point shooting has been excellent during this streak, with a 54.8 percent mark. Unfortunately, the All-Star forward made just six of his 17 two pointers. Plus, he tied a season low with just one free-throw attempt, to prevent a monster offensive output. The Raptors' leading scorer has yet to score less than 10 points in a game this season and should continue to provide consistent scoring the rest of the way.