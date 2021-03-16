Siakam (COVID-19 protocols) has been cleared to practice with the Raptors on Tuesday night and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Siakam hasn't played since Feb. 24 while going through protocols, but his return is imminent. Along with Siakam, Patrick McCaw and Malachi Flynn are questionable, while Fred VanVleet is doubtful and OG Anunoby is out -- all due to health and safety protocols. If Siakam is cleared Wednesday, it's possible he'll be on a minutes limit.