Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Cruises to another double-double
Siakam totaled 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes Thursday in the Raptors' 111-109 win over the Suns.
Though the Raptors were missing Kawhi Leonard (rest) for the second half of the back-to-back set, it didn't result in a bump in usage for Siakam, whose 12.9 percent rate was down from his season-long mark of 18.2 percent. The power forward at least made the most of the possessions that ran through him, as he provided the game-winning bucket as time expired and recorded his second-best assist total of the past seven contests. Siakam has remained a quality all-around contributor thus far in January, averaging 16.6 points, 9.0 boards, 3.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 triples while shooting 54.9 percent from the field and 79.5 percent from the charity stripe.
