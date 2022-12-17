Siakam ended with 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 119-116 loss to the Nets.

The scoring figures are not in line with what Siakam has been producing this season, but he seems to be trending in the wrong direction after putting three straight contests with less than 20 points. The versatile big man is still having an excellent season, however, as he's currently posting career-best marks in both points and assists per game.