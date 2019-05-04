Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Deemed doubtful for Game 4

Siakam is listed as doubtful for Sunday's Game 4 matchup with the 76ers due to a right calf contusion, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports

Siakam presumably picked up the injury in Thursday's Game 3 loss. He has averaged 36.2 minutes per game in the series, so there will be plenty of minutes to go around should he ultimately sit out. Serge Ibaka figures to be the prime beneficiary, while Norman Powell could also see some more run. Expect an update on his status once the Raptors provide more information on the situation.

