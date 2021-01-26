Siakam (knee) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Siakam has been sidelined for the Raptors' last two games with left knee swelling, but the team is hoping that a few days of rest will be enough for the forward to gain clearance for Wednesday. If Siakam can't make it back for the matchup with Milwaukee, head coach Nick Nurse would likely rely on Stanley Johnson, Yuta Watanabe and Chris Boucher to fill most of the minutes at power forward.