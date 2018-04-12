Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Disappointing after move back to bench
Siakam produced just four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to Miami.
Siakam returned to the bench with Serge Ibaka taking his place in the starting lineup. Like a number of bench players for the Raptors, Siakam has managed to carve out some nice fantasy value in deeper leagues. His role could change slightly during the playoffs as the games get harder but he could see an increase in minutes next season depending on how the offseason unfolds.
