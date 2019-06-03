Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Disappointing follow-up performance
Siakam totaled 12 points (5-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists over 41 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Warriors on Sunday.
Siakam followed up his enormous Game 1 stat line with a bit of a letdown performance in Game 2, having trouble hitting a shot and racking up four fouls. His 18 shot attempts showed that he was still involved on offense, but his lack of blocks or steals was concerning, considering his defensive abilities. Despite the bad night shooting, Siakam has a great chance to bounce back in Game 3 on Wednesday at Oracle Arena.
