Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Disappointing follow-up performance

Siakam totaled 12 points (5-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists over 41 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Warriors on Sunday.

Siakam followed up his enormous Game 1 stat line with a bit of a letdown performance in Game 2, having trouble hitting a shot and racking up four fouls. His 18 shot attempts showed that he was still involved on offense, but his lack of blocks or steals was concerning, considering his defensive abilities. Despite the bad night shooting, Siakam has a great chance to bounce back in Game 3 on Wednesday at Oracle Arena.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...