Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Disappointing performance in loss
Siakam totaled 15 points (6-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and a block over 42 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.
Siakam put up a disappointing stat line in the Raptors' Game 1 loss, shooting just 30 percent from the field and failing to make a noticeable impact on either end of the floor. As a key contributor to the Raptors' playoff success thus far, he'll need to bounce back in Game 2 on Friday to help the Raptors even the series before heading back to Toronto.
