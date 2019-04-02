Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Disappoints in return from rest

Siakam posted six points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 28 minutes Monday in the Raptors' 121-109 win over the Magic.

After picking up some rest in Saturday's win over the Bulls -- marking just his second absence of the season -- Siakam couldn't find a rhythm in his return to action. His 2-for-9 mark from the field was his worst since a 3-for-16 showing March 14 against the Lakers, resulting in Siakam finishing with fewer than 10 points for the first time in two and a half months. The Raptors could monitor the minutes of Siakam and several key regulars carefully over their final four regular-season contests, though he's less likely than Kawhi Leonard or Kyle Lowry to be withheld from action.