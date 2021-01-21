Siakam (groin) did not practice Thursday and his status for Friday's game against the Heat is uncertain, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Siakam admitted after Wednesday's loss that he was affected by a groin injury during the loss, and he noted that the injury has been bothering him "for a little bit." An All-NBA selection last season, Siakam is having a down year, averaging about four fewer points per game and shooting only 43.9 percent from the field, 25.0 percent from three and 78.6 percent from the charity stripe. If Siakam sits Friday, more minutes would be available for Norman Powell, Stanley Johnson and Yuta Watanabe.