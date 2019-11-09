Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Dominates in blowout victory
Siakam had 44 points (17-28 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes during Friday's 122-104 victory over New Orleans.
Siakam was simply on another level during Friday's win, torching the Pelicans for a season-high 44 points. He added 10 rebounds in what was a comfortable victory for the Raptors who have started the season with a 6-and-2 record. Siakam has shown no signs of slowing down after his breakout season and has even popped up in some people's MVP discussions. Kyle Lowry (thumb) is likely to miss time with a fractured thumb meaning Siakam could find himself in an even bigger role on the offensive end of the floor.
