Siakam recorded 22 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 132-102 win over Washington.

While Scottie Barnes lined up at point guard to begin the night, it was Siakam who wound up leading the Raptors in assists as he put together just his fifth double-double of the season. The 11 dimes were a season high for the veteran forward, and through 11 games in December, Siakam is averaging 23.7 points, 6.0 boards, 5.4 assists, 0.9 threes and 0.9 steals while shooting 55.8 percent from the floor.