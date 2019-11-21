Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-double in win

Siakam scored 18 points (7-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt. 3-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-97 win over the Magic.

Unfortunately for Orlando, Nik Vucevic and Aaron Gordon both left the game in the second quarter with ankle injuries, giving the team few options to match up against Siakam in the second half. The double-double was the 25-year-old's sixth of the season, but it's Siakam's consistency on offense that's been truly impressive -- he's scored at least 15 points in every game so far, while sinking at least one three-pointer in every game but one.