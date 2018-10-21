Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-double off bench against Wizards
Siakam scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 117-113 win over the Wizards.
The Raptors shuffled around their lineup with Kawhi Leonard resting for the second game of a back-to-back, but Siakam actually put together his best performance of the young season in a reserve role. Now in his third NBA campaign, expect Siakam to continue splitting minutes with OG Anunoby (who got the start and played 29 minutes Saturday) at power forward, putting a ceiling on both players' fantasy value.
