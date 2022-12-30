Siakam fouled out of Thursday's 119-106 loss to Memphis after recording 25 points (8-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes.

Siakam reached the 25-point mark for the sixth game in a row and also recorded his second double-double in that span, so he delivered another excellent fantasy outing despite the fact that he fouled out in the fourth quarter. Siakam has been one of the best players in the Eastern Conference this month and is averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game across 14 December outings.