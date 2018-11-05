Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles in blowout victory

Siakam went for 16 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes in the Raptors' 121-107 win over the Lakers on Sunday.

Siakam continues to demonstrate significant improvement as compared to his first two seasons. The third-year big man is posting new career bests in points (11.3), rebounds (7.4), assists (2.2) and steals (1.2) while paying a career-high 26.9 minutes. Given his seemingly secure playing time, Siakam remains an increasingly appealing option in all formats, even when he cedes the occasional start to Serge Ibaka.