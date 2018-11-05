Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles in blowout victory

Siakam went for 16 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes in the Raptors' 121-107 win over the Lakers on Sunday.

Siakam continues to demonstrate significant improvement as compared to his first two seasons. The third-year big man is posting new career bests in points (11.3), rebounds (7.4), assists (2.2) and steals (1.2) while paying a career-high 26.9 minutes. Given his seemingly secure playing time, Siakam remains an increasingly appealing option in all formats, even when he cedes the occasional start to Serge Ibaka.

More News
Our Latest Stories