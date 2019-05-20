Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles in crucial victory

Siakam totaled 25 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals, one assist, and one block in 51 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 victory over the Bucks.

Siakam atoned for his recent slump, pouring in 25 points to go with 11 rebounds in a whopping 51 minutes of playing time. The Raptors made hard work of it but they eventually accounted for the Bucks in double-overtime, pulling to within one game of leveling the Eastern Conference Finals. It was Siakam's best game in quite some time and was certainly a welcome sight for Raptors fans who had to be frustrated with his efforts of late. Game 4 will be in Toronto on Tuesday and Siakam is going to need to put in a repeat performance if they are to head back to Milwaukee tied at 2-2.

