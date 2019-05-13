Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles in Game 7 win
Siakam had 11 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 92-90 victory over the 76ers.
Siakam, along with a basically the rest of the Raptors, struggled from the field Monday, ending with just 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting. That being said, he salvaged the line by hauling in 11 rebounds to go with a pair of steals. The Raptors were able to account for a tenacious 76ers team on the back of a ridiculous buzzer-beater from Kawhi Leonard. The victory puts them into the Eastern Conference Finals, yet another opportunity for Siakam to build on what has been an amazing season.
