Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles in loss

Siakam finished with 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists over 38 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Rockets on Tuesday.

Siakam delivered a solid double-double on Tuesday, despite falling to the Rockets. He has been the most consistent fantasy option in the Raptors' frontcourt this season, averaging career highs in points (16.3), rebounds (7.0) and assists (2.9).