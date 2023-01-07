Siakam had 18 points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 13 rebounds and five assists over 40 minutes during Friday's 112-108 loss to the Knicks.

Siakam seems to have taken a step back offensively, given the emergence of Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent as one of the most dynamic offensive backcourts in the Eastern Conference in recent weeks, but the star big man continues to make an impact and remains a valuable asset in fantasy even when he has off nights such as Friday's. He's averaging 28.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game across his last 10 appearances.