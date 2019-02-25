Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles in loss
Siakam produced 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 37 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Magic on Sunday.
It was another strong showing for the big man, as he produced a double-double with points and rebounds, swatting two shots and handing out three assists. Despite the evolving timeshare between Serge Ibaka and the newly-acquired Marc Gasol, Siakam's role seems secure, having played in at least 33 minutes in five games with Gasol.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 22 points in Friday's win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Explodes for 44 points•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Rare poor shooting night•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Posts team-high 33 points•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Shoulders scoring burden in loss•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Posts 16 points Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...