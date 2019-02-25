Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles in loss

Siakam produced 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 37 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Magic on Sunday.

It was another strong showing for the big man, as he produced a double-double with points and rebounds, swatting two shots and handing out three assists. Despite the evolving timeshare between Serge Ibaka and the newly-acquired Marc Gasol, Siakam's role seems secure, having played in at least 33 minutes in five games with Gasol.