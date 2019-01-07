Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles in victory Sunday
Siakam ended with 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, and four assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 victory over the Pacers.
Siakam scored just 10 points Sunday after dropping a career-high 30 points just 24 hours earlier. He managed to salvage the line with his efficient shooting as well as 10 rebounds, his third double-double from his last five games. Siakam is the 40th ranked player in standard formats and is turning out to be arguably the steal of the season given he went undrafted in a number of leagues.
